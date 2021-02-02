Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 80 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.63. 65,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,256. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.