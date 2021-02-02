Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,042,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.74 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

