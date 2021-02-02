Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,505. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

