Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 19,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 270.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. 64,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

