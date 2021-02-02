Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 113 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.12. 73,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,403. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.