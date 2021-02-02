Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.87

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.87 and traded as high as $229.97. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $227.87, with a volume of 6,388,092 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $534.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.87.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

