Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.87

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.87 and traded as high as $229.97. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $227.87, with a volume of 6,388,092 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $534.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.87.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

