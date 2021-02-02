Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

