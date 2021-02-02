Berenberg Bank Lowers Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IBJHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.