Bender Robert & Associates Has $5.44 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,719. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.