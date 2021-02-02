Benchmark Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 40,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,312. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

