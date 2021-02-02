Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.05. 1,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average is $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $12,138,215. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

