Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,277,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 796,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 99,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.