Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of GNRC traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,604. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

