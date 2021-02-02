Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $6.93 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,614 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

