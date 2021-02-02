Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $561,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

