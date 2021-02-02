Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,597. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

