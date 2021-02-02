Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,981 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

