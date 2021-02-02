Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

SHYG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,500. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58.

