Beldex Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 93.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 111.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $156.76 million and approximately $39,514.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 242% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

