BeatzCoin Hits Market Cap of $383,744.37 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $383,744.37 and $186.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00042728 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

