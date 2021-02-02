Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 45.8% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

