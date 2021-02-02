Beam Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $31.94 million and $10.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,476,600 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

