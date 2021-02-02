Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Up 7.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.88. Approximately 456,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 748,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.17 million and a P/E ratio of -77.06.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $699,859. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

