Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 1,553,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.3 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

