Baxter International (BAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.76.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

