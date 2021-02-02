Basid Coin (BASID) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $507.34 million and $3.62 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00065254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00251424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036751 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,852,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.