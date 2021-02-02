Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,969.0 days.

BSFFF stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Separately, ING Group cut shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

