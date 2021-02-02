Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 133,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 130,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$78.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

