Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Decreased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 524,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711,555. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

