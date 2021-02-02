Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Decreased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 524,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711,555. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
