Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

