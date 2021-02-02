Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) were up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 975,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 723,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

