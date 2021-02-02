Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,952. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

