Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 166.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.55 ($2.18).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.86. The stock has a market cap of £24.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

