Barclays Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $145.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.65.

NYSE CE opened at $122.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,960,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $20,409,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

