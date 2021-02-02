Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Banner has increased its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

