Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

