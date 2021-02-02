Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.