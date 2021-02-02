Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

