Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

