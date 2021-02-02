BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.97. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

