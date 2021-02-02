Balancer Price Tops $31.14 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Balancer has a market capitalization of $216.26 million and $247.28 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $31.14 or 0.00092335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00150927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00067499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038723 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

