Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Receives $12.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

BCSF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

