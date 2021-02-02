B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of TLS opened at $37.50 on Monday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

