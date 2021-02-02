AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 16,097,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,516,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

