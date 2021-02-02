Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,406. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

