Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE AX opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

