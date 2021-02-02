Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of AX opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.