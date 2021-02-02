AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.07. AXIS Capital posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 267,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

