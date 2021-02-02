Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after buying an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,685,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

