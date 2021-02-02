Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

