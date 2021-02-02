Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

